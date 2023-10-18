(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday visited the house

of a six-year-old girl who was killed after being raped in a village near

Dijkot.

The CM met parents of the victim girl and promised to provide them

justice under the law.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the parents

of the victim girl.

Expressing compassion, the CM said that it was his duty to give you

immediate justice, adding that Inshallah, you would be provided justice.

“I promise that no effort will be spared in providing you justice”, he said

and added that the accused would not escape from the grip of law.

He said that whoever wronged you, will soon be brought to justice.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also offered Fateha Khawani for the departed soul.

Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, IG Punjab,

Commissioner Faisalabad Division, CPO and other officers were present

on the occasion.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the Divisional Public School (DPS).

He went to an Autism center, met with the children suffering from autism

and loved them. He also met the staff.

Mohsin Naqvi appreciated the efforts of Commissioner Faisalabad

for setting up an autism center.

When the CM Mohsin Naqvi was on his way back from DPS, he stopped

his car to see the children at the main gate. He went to the children and

talked to them.

The children asked for a library and a computer lab in the junior school,

on which the CM issued necessary directions to the Commissioner.

The Chief Minister also visited the canal road. He praised the lights

and fountains installed on both sides of the canal.

Appreciating the efforts of divisional and district administration, the CM directed

the secretary Housing for installation of such types of multi-colour fountains

on Lahore canal road.