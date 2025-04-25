CM visits Warraich family residence, offers condolences

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the residence of the late Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Arshad Warraich in Sambrial.

She expressed condolences to the widow of the late Arshad Warraich, daughters Hina Arshad Warraich and Zeena Mustafa Warraich.

The CM said that Chaudhry Arshad Warraich was an asset to the PML-N and a good politician.

She said that the political and social services of Chaudhry Arshad Javed Warraich will be remembered for a long time.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Local Government Punjab Mian Zeeshan Rafique, Minister of State for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani, Members of the National and Provincial Assembly Manshaullah Butt, Faisal Ikram Chaudhry, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman were also present.