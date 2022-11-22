CM visits 'Winter Family Festival' at Jilani Park

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Tuesday visited Jilani Park to inspect the ongoing Winter Family Festival-2022 organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority.

The chief minister visited the traditional food stalls set up in the food court and expressed deep interest in the food stalls of Punjab. He also inspected various handicraft stalls and praised the artists' creations.

On his arrival, the artists performed dances on folk songs of Punjab to the beat of drums. A horse dance was also performed on this occasion. Children presented a bouquet to the CM.

On the occasion, the CM said that cultural stalls installed in the festival became the interest to the people, adding that food courts would be expanded so that people could get quality food in the festival.

He maintained that the best entertainment was being provided to the citizens through the winter festival. The government had always promoted tourism, culture and heritage of the country and colours of Punjabi culture were prominent in the festival, he added. "I congratulate the DG PHA and the organisers for arranging the wonderful winter festival," he said.

PHA DG Zeeshan Javed briefed the Chief Minister about the colourful events of the festival.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali, PHA Chairman Yasir Gilani and officials concerned were present.

