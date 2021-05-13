UrduPoint.com
CM Visits Zamoog Kor Street Home

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:30 PM

CM visits Zamoog Kor Street Home

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday visited "Zamoog Kor" Street Home to express solidarity with orphans and homeless children.

Talking to media after visiting street children, he said, the government is working for the welfare of homeless children and added that they are not homeless but they are state children and they would be provided help and assistance.

He also congratulated countrymen on Eid and said people should adopt all the precautionary measures to curtail spread of corona.

He said that lockdown was aimed to reduce the impact of corona on masses.

KP CM also condemned brutalities and aggression of Israel against innocent Palestinians and said that nation stands besides oppressed Muslims of Palestine in this hour of need.

