CM vows to construct 'Pannahgah' in hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday while visiting 'Pannahgah' at Thokar Niaz Gaig said that Punjab government would construct 'Pannahgahs' in hospitals for the attendants.

Provincial Minister for Information Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, MPA Nadeem Bara, Secretary Information and Deputy Commissioner also accompanied the Chief Minister on the occasion.

The Chief Minister met with the people in 'Pannahgah' and mixed up with them.

He individually shook hand with people and sat on the floor with them. The Chief Minister also took dinner with them and praised the standard of food.

The Chief Minister inquired about the problems being faced by the people in 'Pannahgah' and assured them for their early solution. He directed the concerned authorities for the redressal of their grievances.

The CM visited the kitchen of 'Pannahgah'. The people expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to them. Citizen from Okara lauded the arrangement of 'Pannahgah'.

While talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that a welfare project like 'Pannahgah' was a commendable step of the PTI government. 'Pannahgah' provides relief to those who have no place to sleep at night. He said a large number of people had so far been stayed in these 'Pannahgahs'.

He said that scope of such welfare projects like 'Pannahgah' was being expanded throughout the province. 'Pannahgahs' are being constructed in hospitals as well. He said that serving poor and helpless people was the priority of the government.

