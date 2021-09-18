CM vows to further improve health facilities under Sehat Card

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa ,Mahmood Khan on Saturday reiterated his government's resolve to provide medical treatment to less privileged people under the banner of Sehat Card.

He said that in the past only privileged class had resources to avail such medical facilities but PTI government has ensured the provision of of such facilities for every citizen at their doors step.

He said, social health protection scheme is a landmark and revolutionary and pro poor initiative of the government.

He said that provincial government is committed to provide all basic facilities to peoplein light of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make a country true welfare state.