Open Menu

CM Vows To Improve Financial Affairs Of Cadet & Residential College

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 07:50 PM

CM vows to improve financial affairs of Cadet & Residential college

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the financial affairs of Cadet and Residential College of the province.

The meeting was attended by Provincial education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary Babar Khan, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, Secretary Colleges Saleh Baloch and other relevant officials.

The meeting reviewed the financial affairs of various cadet and residential colleges of the province and compared the per capita expenditure incurred by students in different institutions of the same type.

The chief minister directed the establishment of a comprehensive financial management system to manage the financial affairs of cadet and residential colleges.

In this regard, the CM directed to form a committee comprising Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Babar Khan, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon and Secretary Higher Education Saleh Baloch.

This committee will present its comprehensive suggestions for improving the financial affairs of cadet and residential colleges, in the light of which further important decisions will be taken.

Recent Stories

US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffa ..

US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train

2 minutes ago
 Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to ..

Partners Forum discusses enhancing cooperation to achieve RTA’s objectives

26 minutes ago
 Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 bill ..

Gross banks’ assets up by 2.4% to AED 4,56 billion at end of December 2024: C ..

26 minutes ago
 Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute ..

Emirates Cancer Society, Burjeel Cancer Institute sign agreement to enhance heal ..

56 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge ..

Ministry of Culture announces cultural, knowledge programmes for UAE Reading Mon ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attr ..

Dubai International Aquatics Championships to attract over 3000 swimmers

1 hour ago
Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, ..

Officials: SPL driving force behind intellectual, cultural growth

2 hours ago
 NCEMA to organise exhibition to enhance community ..

NCEMA to organise exhibition to enhance community preparedness for crises, emerg ..

2 hours ago
 Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ord ..

Survivors of Jaffar Express attack share their ordeal

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strat ..

Abu Dhabi's DCD organises 2025 Social Sector Strategic Retreat

3 hours ago
 Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 202 ..

Sanad achieves AED4.92 billion in revenues for 2024, marking 40 percent surge

3 hours ago
 Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savin ..

Etihad ESCO completes Dubai’s first energy savings performance contract

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan