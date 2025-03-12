CM vows to improve financial affairs of Cadet & Residential college

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the financial affairs of Cadet and Residential College of the province.

The meeting was attended by Provincial education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Noshirwani, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary Babar Khan, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon, Secretary Colleges Saleh Baloch and other relevant officials.

The meeting reviewed the financial affairs of various cadet and residential colleges of the province and compared the per capita expenditure incurred by students in different institutions of the same type.

The chief minister directed the establishment of a comprehensive financial management system to manage the financial affairs of cadet and residential colleges.

In this regard, the CM directed to form a committee comprising Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Babar Khan, Secretary Finance Imran Zarkoon and Secretary Higher Education Saleh Baloch.

This committee will present its comprehensive suggestions for improving the financial affairs of cadet and residential colleges, in the light of which further important decisions will be taken.