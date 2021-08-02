UrduPoint.com

CM Vows To Protect Forests In Merged Districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday chaired a meeting regarding protection of forests through legal categorization in consultation with all stakeholders in the merged districts.

The meeting was attended by MPAs from merged districts, chief secretary and officers of all relevant organizations.

The meeting has decided to give legal categorization of forests in all merged districts to protect the forest lands. In this connection consultations and suggestions were sought from MPAs from the merged districts.

It was decided that legal categorization of forests would be done in consultation with the tribal elders, local people and other stakeholders.

After categorization of the forests, management plan would be finalized for protection of forests. Under the plan a balance would be maintained between mining activities in the areas and protection of forests.

The CM speaking on the occasion said, forests were the real beauty and asset of the merged districts and their protection would be ensured at any cost, adding that these forests would remain property of local people and the provincial government shall ensure its protection.

