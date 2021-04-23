UrduPoint.com
CM Wants Mines & Minerals Sector Fully Exploited To Boost Industry

Fri 23rd April 2021 | 07:00 PM

CM wants mines & minerals sector fully exploited to boost industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced exploitation of the mines and minerals sector fully to create more jobs and boost the local industry.

He was chairing a meeting on the development of the sector at his office. Provincial secretary mines and minerals department briefed the CM about departmental performance and future road-map.

The chief minister said the mining sector would be given necessary facilities to grow. This sector fell victim to attention-seeking meretricious politics as tall claims were made in the past about development of all sectors but nothing practical was done, the CM regretted.

On the other hand, the CM pointed out the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government paid full attention to modernisation of the mines and minerals sector and a composite policy had been devised for lease of mines.

The exploitation of the minerals sector was the need of the hour to strengthen the economy and the departmental reforms would develop and modernise the sector, concluded the CM.

