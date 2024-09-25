CM Wants Rapid Development Of Tribal Districts: Law Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate has said that the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gundapur wanted rapid development of the entire province, especially the merged tribal districts and other merged areas.
That was why, he said a particular program “Grand Tribal Jirga” for the rapid development of the merged tribal districts and other merged areas has been initiated.
This he said while addressing the Awami Jirga of Dara Adamkhel as a chief guest, which was organized by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram.
Deputy Commissioner Kohat while highlighting the aims and objectives of the Jirga, said that the purpose of holding the “Awami Jirga” is to get the opinion and proposals of the elected representatives of Darra Adamkhel Tehsil, tribal leaders, elders and common man on this program for the rapid development of the merged districts.
Tehsil Nazim Dara Adamkhel Shahid Bilal Afridi, former MNA Baz Gul Afridi and other prominent tribal leaders also addressed the Jirga and presented their useful and viable suggestions and recommendations for the rapid progress of the area.
They also pointed out some of the major problems facing the area which the Minister assured to solve on priority basis.
The minister while referring to the merger of tribal areas, said that he also has reservations about it and is voicing for it on the relevant forums. He said that the purpose of holding today’s Jirga is to get the valuable opinions and suggestions of the people here for the development of the area and the participants gave the best and valuable suggestions and recommendations.
The minister said, for the economic development of the area and skills development of youth of Darra Adamkhel, establishment of an Industrial Zone is under consideration of the provincial government.
Similarly, work on promoting agriculture and planting olive groves in the area is also in progress, he said, adding that work on the construction of dams to protect the natural water from wasting is also underway.
Upgradation of hospitals, schools and colleges and establishment of separate sports complexes one each in Dara Adamkhel and Jawaki area is in the pipeline, he said. Aftab Alam also assured to talk to the Chief Minister for providing funds to the TMA Dara Adamkhel.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..
IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz
PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight booked for torturing minor boy6 minutes ago
-
DC addresses open court6 minutes ago
-
Governor emphasises utilizing China's cutting edge technology for rapid development6 minutes ago
-
WUM welcomes new students6 minutes ago
-
DC evaluates performances of price control magistrates6 minutes ago
-
KP Govt forms committee to probe Swat blast on police van16 minutes ago
-
DC cracks down on fake, narcotic drug sellers in Nankana Sahib16 minutes ago
-
Terrorists exploiting Baloch women for committing terrorism in Balochistan: Adeela Baloch26 minutes ago
-
Tharparkar's malnutrition issue addressed, more efforts needed: ADC-II26 minutes ago
-
Robbers kill man over resistance26 minutes ago
-
Three robbers arrested36 minutes ago
-
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Chairman37 minutes ago