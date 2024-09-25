CM wants rapid development of tribal districts: Law Minister

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate has said that the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gundapur wanted rapid development of the entire province, especially the merged tribal districts and other merged areas.

That was why, he said a particular program “Grand Tribal Jirga” for the rapid development of the merged tribal districts and other merged areas has been initiated.

This he said while addressing the Awami Jirga of Dara Adamkhel as a chief guest, which was organized by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat while highlighting the aims and objectives of the Jirga, said that the purpose of holding the “Awami Jirga” is to get the opinion and proposals of the elected representatives of Darra Adamkhel Tehsil, tribal leaders, elders and common man on this program for the rapid development of the merged districts.

Tehsil Nazim Dara Adamkhel Shahid Bilal Afridi, former MNA Baz Gul Afridi and other prominent tribal leaders also addressed the Jirga and presented their useful and viable suggestions and recommendations for the rapid progress of the area.

They also pointed out some of the major problems facing the area which the Minister assured to solve on priority basis.

The minister while referring to the merger of tribal areas, said that he also has reservations about it and is voicing for it on the relevant forums. He said that the purpose of holding today’s Jirga is to get the valuable opinions and suggestions of the people here for the development of the area and the participants gave the best and valuable suggestions and recommendations.

The minister said, for the economic development of the area and skills development of youth of Darra Adamkhel, establishment of an Industrial Zone is under consideration of the provincial government.

Similarly, work on promoting agriculture and planting olive groves in the area is also in progress, he said, adding that work on the construction of dams to protect the natural water from wasting is also underway.

Upgradation of hospitals, schools and colleges and establishment of separate sports complexes one each in Dara Adamkhel and Jawaki area is in the pipeline, he said. Aftab Alam also assured to talk to the Chief Minister for providing funds to the TMA Dara Adamkhel.

