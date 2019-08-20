UrduPoint.com
CM Wants To Eradicate Corruption From Every Department: Raja Basharat

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 06:32 PM

Provincial Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Minister Raja Basharat has said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar wants to promote transparency and eradicate corruption from every department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Minister Raja Basharat has said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar wants to promote transparency and eradicate corruption from every department.

While presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday, he said that fiscal matters of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) of the previous government were found in precarious state, causing heavy losses to the national exchequer.

He said that Lakhodair Landfill had not been constructed according to the agreed upon terms and conditions, which was causing great environmental pollution and affecting the underground water.

He said that multinational companies had not achieved any target according to the laid down agreements. He directed the authorities concerned that work on new business model should set in motion forthwith, as the previous agreements would expire next year in the month of January.

During the meeting, the current business model of LWMC was reviewed. Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chairman/MD LWMC, Secretary Local Government, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and officers concerned also participated in the meeting.

The LWMC administration gave a briefing about initial allocation of budget until now, assets and its operation. Chairman board of Directors Riaz Chaudhry remarked that the LWMC had become a hub of corruption where even minor contracts were being awarded for kickbacks.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the performance of LWMC was not up to the mark despite heavy amounts being spent on its betterment. The previous government formed many other companies within one company in order to pocket heavy funds, he added. He said that the LWMC only performed the duty of collecting garbage which municipal corporation was doing at a very low cost in the past and the only purpose behind formation of such a company was to mint money only.

