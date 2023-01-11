UrduPoint.com

CM Wants Universities In Baluchistan Self Reliant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023 | 11:25 PM

CM wants Universities in Baluchistan self reliant

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Imran Gichki said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directed to start the process of necessary legislation immediately in view of the legal and constitutional aspects of the powers given to the province after the 18th amendment in the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Imran Gichki said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directed to start the process of necessary legislation immediately in view of the legal and constitutional aspects of the powers given to the province after the 18th amendment in the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

A summary has been sought from the Law Department, while the Chief Minister has approved the establishment of a Higher education Commission of the province and a search committee for the appointment of vice-chancellors to improve the affairs of the public sector universities of the province.

The Principal Secretary to the CM said this while addressing a meeting with the joint delegation of Balochistan University Academic Staff Association and Joint Action Committee here on Wednesday.

Chief Minister's Coordinator Babar Yousafzai and Mir Ajmal Kurd were also present on this occasion.

The delegation, led by General Secretary Academic Staff Association Farid Khan Achakzai, informed the Principal Secretary of the Chief Minister about the financial problems faced by the university. The University Staff Association suggested some amendments to the University Act and thanked the Chief Minister for the bailout package of Rs.300 million for the university.

The Principal Secretary said that educational development and solving the problems of these institutions were the first priority of the Chief Minister and no compromise could be made in this regard.

He said that it was the vision of the Chief Minister that the universities of Balochistan should be financially self-reliant like the universities of the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Chief Minister World HEC From Million

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates US, UK, Germany, ADB for pled ..

2 minutes ago
 West's Oil Price Cap to Cut Into Russian Revenues, ..

West's Oil Price Cap to Cut Into Russian Revenues, But Not in Major Way - Expert

2 minutes ago
 Crisis-hit Egypt's currency halved in value since ..

Crisis-hit Egypt's currency halved in value since March

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan keen to further strengthen its brotherly ..

Pakistan keen to further strengthen its brotherly ties with UAE: Prime Minister ..

17 minutes ago
 WASA, JS Bank sign MoU to improve water bill recov ..

WASA, JS Bank sign MoU to improve water bill recovery system

17 minutes ago
 Kerry to Visit Switzerland, UAE to Discuss Climate ..

Kerry to Visit Switzerland, UAE to Discuss Climate Issues - US State Dept.

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.