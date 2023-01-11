CM wants Universities in Baluchistan self reliant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Imran Gichki said that Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo directed to start the process of necessary legislation immediately in view of the legal and constitutional aspects of the powers given to the province after the 18th amendment in the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

A summary has been sought from the Law Department, while the Chief Minister has approved the establishment of a Higher education Commission of the province and a search committee for the appointment of vice-chancellors to improve the affairs of the public sector universities of the province.

The Principal Secretary to the CM said this while addressing a meeting with the joint delegation of Balochistan University Academic Staff Association and Joint Action Committee here on Wednesday.

Chief Minister's Coordinator Babar Yousafzai and Mir Ajmal Kurd were also present on this occasion.

The delegation, led by General Secretary Academic Staff Association Farid Khan Achakzai, informed the Principal Secretary of the Chief Minister about the financial problems faced by the university. The University Staff Association suggested some amendments to the University Act and thanked the Chief Minister for the bailout package of Rs.300 million for the university.

The Principal Secretary said that educational development and solving the problems of these institutions were the first priority of the Chief Minister and no compromise could be made in this regard.

He said that it was the vision of the Chief Minister that the universities of Balochistan should be financially self-reliant like the universities of the world.