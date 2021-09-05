CM warns of strict action against poor performing departments

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar warned on Sunday that strict action would be taken against the departments which fail to perform as time of lip service and presentations had gone now.

In a statement, he said that best service delivery would be ensured at any cost.

The chief minister said that he would personally evaluate the performance of the departments, based on the targets given to them monthly basis. He added negligence and laxity in government departmentswould not be tolerated and now they had to perform besides taking solid measures for resolving thepeople's problems.