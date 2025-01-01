Open Menu

CM Welcomes 2025 With Hopes For Prosperity

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has extended

her heartfelt greetings to the nation on new year.

In her message on Wednesday, the CM said: “Congratulations

to the entire nation on the beginning of 2025,”. She expressed

her prayers for a year filled with happiness and prosperity for

the people of Pakistan, stating, “I always pray for the happiness,

health, and safety of my people.”

The CM called for a renewed resolve to work towards a brighter

future. “In the new year, we individually and collectively resolve

to start a new beginning and a bright future,” she said, adding,

“We will carry forward the mission of serving, protecting, and

developing the motherland.”

CM Maryam Nawaz reaffirmed her commitment to completing key

projects, including the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital, the Sargodha

Cardiology Institute, the Autism school, and the IT City.

“I pray this

year marks the end of poverty, destitution, terrorism, extremism, and

crime from our beloved homeland,” she added.

The CM said: “Alhamdulillah, we introduced historic projects in education,

agriculture, energy, and health. Now we will focus on their implementation.”

She reiterated her government’s dedication to building a stable, bright, and

prosperous Pakistan. Paying tribute to the martyrs of war against terrorism

in 2024, CM Maryam Nawaz remarked, “We salute every soldier and officer

who sacrificed their lives for the country.” May 2025 be the year of freedom

for Kashmir and Palestine, and may it bring peace and progress for our nation,

she prayed.

