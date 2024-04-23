Open Menu

CM Welcomes Iranian President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM

CM welcomes Iranian President

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif warmly welcomed Iranian President

Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi at the Allama Iqbal International Airport on reaching here

with his delegation.

According to a handout, the CM welcomed other guests in the president’s delegation

on their arrival in the provincial capital.

President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation comprising

ministers and businessmen is on a three-day official visit to Pakistan.

Federal Minister-in-waiting Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb

accompanied the chief minister.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rahman, Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Khawaja Salman Rafiq, food Minister Bilal Yasin, Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafey Hussain, the chief secretary, inspector general Police, Iranian Consul

General in Lahore Mehran Mawahid Far, commissioner, deputy commissioner

and other officers concerned were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Information Minister Education Punjab Visit Maryam Aurangzeb Airport

Recent Stories

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address i ..

Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons

10 minutes ago
 Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in Chin ..

Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China

3 hours ago
 FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office

4 hours ago
 PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

4 hours ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

5 hours ago
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

18 hours ago
 Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

18 hours ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan