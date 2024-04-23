CM welcomes Iranian President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif warmly welcomed Iranian President

Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi at the Allama Iqbal International Airport on reaching here

with his delegation.

According to a handout, the CM welcomed other guests in the president’s delegation

on their arrival in the provincial capital.

President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation comprising

ministers and businessmen is on a three-day official visit to Pakistan.

Federal Minister-in-waiting Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb

accompanied the chief minister.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari, Finance Minister Mujtaba Shujaur Rahman, Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Khawaja Salman Rafiq, food Minister Bilal Yasin, Minister for Industries Chaudhry Shafey Hussain, the chief secretary, inspector general Police, Iranian Consul

General in Lahore Mehran Mawahid Far, commissioner, deputy commissioner

and other officers concerned were also present.