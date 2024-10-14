CM welcomes leaders to SCO summit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif warmly welcomed the participants of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference, celebrating the arrival of heads of state for the 23rd summit, which is being held in Pakistan.

In her statement on Monday, the CM highlighted the significance of the leaders’ presence, viewing it as a pivotal moment for the nation. She stated, “The participation of heads of state is not only an honor but also a testament to Pakistan’s growing role in regional and global affairs.”

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that the SCO summit would open new avenues for mutual cooperation, particularly in sectors such as trade, security, and cultural exchange. She expressed optimism that discussions at the summit would lead to actionable agreements aimed at addressing shared challenges, including terrorism and economic instability.

Noting the conference's importance, she remarked, “This event is a source of pride for our entire nation, showcasing our commitment to regional collaboration.” She stressed that through joint efforts, member states can tackle issues like poverty and advance economic development goals effectively.

The CM asserted that the SCO summit could be a game changer for Pakistan, enhancing diplomatic relations and fostering economic ties among member states. She urged all stakeholders to seize this opportunity to strengthen partnerships that will benefit the region as a whole.