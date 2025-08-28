CM welcomes newly appointed US Consul General Charles Goodman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah welcomed the newly appointed US Consul General in Karachi, Charles Goodman, during a meeting held at CM House on Thursday.

The Chief Minister congratulated Goodman on his new assignment in Sindh and assured him of the provincial government’s full support and cooperation during his tenure.

“Sindh is culturally a great province, home to the ancient 5,000-year-old Indus Valley Civilisation of Mohenjo-Daro,” Murad Ali Shah remarked.

He added that the people of Sindh live together with love and brotherhood, rising above differences of religion and caste.

Expressing his views, Goodman thanked the chief minister for his warm welcome and said he was eager to explore the province’s cultural heritage.

“Karachi is a beautiful city, and I look forward to visiting Sindh’s historic and cultural landmarks,” he noted.

The Consul General also mentioned his passion for cooking, adding that Karachi’s reputation for delicious food makes him excited to experience the city’s culinary richness.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed the current situation in Karachi, including the recent heavy rains and their impact.

Goodman expressed grief over the loss of lives during the monsoon downpours. The meeting further touched upon the flood devastation in Punjab and its potential effects on Sindh.

The Chief Minister reassured the Consul General that his experience in Sindh would be both productive and enjoyable.