CM Welcomes PM’s Economic Roadmap

Published March 16, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for presenting a robust roadmap to steer Pakistan out of the prevailing economic crisis.

In a statement on Saturday, the CM said that it is a historic and revolutionary initiative.

His vision for promoting foreign investment is commendable, she added.

Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that reducing inflation and alleviating poverty was a crucial part of this economic road map, adding that "our goal is to achieve high production through low-cost agricultural inputs in the agricultural sector."

The CM emphasised that everyone has to work together for the development and stability of the economy.

