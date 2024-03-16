CM Welcomes PM’s Economic Roadmap
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for presenting a robust roadmap to steer Pakistan out of the prevailing economic crisis.
In a statement on Saturday, the CM said that it is a historic and revolutionary initiative.
His vision for promoting foreign investment is commendable, she added.
Madam Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that reducing inflation and alleviating poverty was a crucial part of this economic road map, adding that "our goal is to achieve high production through low-cost agricultural inputs in the agricultural sector."
The CM emphasised that everyone has to work together for the development and stability of the economy.
