Open Menu

CM Welcomes PSX Crossing Historic Milestone Of One Lakh Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM

CM welcomes PSX crossing historic milestone of one lakh points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has appreciated the Pakistan Stock Market for crossing the historic milestone of one lakh points.

In a statement, the CM said pakistan stock exchange (psx) has become world's best performing equity market, adding that a new history has been created in Pakistan Stock Market today.

The CM every historic work and every record including the height and speed of stock market happen during PML-N tenure. “I pay tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team on this remarkable achievement.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the stock market crossing one lakh point mark reflects investors’ growing confidence in Pakistan's economy.

She added Investors' confidence is a proof that Pakistan has a bright future.

She said under the leadership of PML-N President, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the country has not only achieved stability but is also on the path of development. She added, this record of stock market is a result of unwavering confidence of investors in the business-friendly policies of the government. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's policies are proving attractive to the international investors. PML-N has crossed 100,000 points in the stock market not by raising political slogans but by formulating effective policies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Government Best Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s ..

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, sur ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas

2 hours ago
 Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climat ..

Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue f ..

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..

2 hours ago
 Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push P ..

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..

3 hours ago
 Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to ..

Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog

3 hours ago
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great ..

Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..

3 hours ago
 Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov ..

Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests

3 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

5 hours ago
 Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artis ..

Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan