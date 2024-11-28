CM Welcomes PSX Crossing Historic Milestone Of One Lakh Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has appreciated the Pakistan Stock Market for crossing the historic milestone of one lakh points.
In a statement, the CM said pakistan stock exchange (psx) has become world's best performing equity market, adding that a new history has been created in Pakistan Stock Market today.
The CM every historic work and every record including the height and speed of stock market happen during PML-N tenure. “I pay tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his economic team on this remarkable achievement.”
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the stock market crossing one lakh point mark reflects investors’ growing confidence in Pakistan's economy.
She added Investors' confidence is a proof that Pakistan has a bright future.
She said under the leadership of PML-N President, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the country has not only achieved stability but is also on the path of development. She added, this record of stock market is a result of unwavering confidence of investors in the business-friendly policies of the government. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's policies are proving attractive to the international investors. PML-N has crossed 100,000 points in the stock market not by raising political slogans but by formulating effective policies.
