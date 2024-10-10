CM welcomes Saudi Arabia’s trade delegation to Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif welcomed the trade delegation of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan and said that the trade delegation is welcomed from the core of heart to Pakistan. Saudi Arabia lives in the heart of every Pakistani.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Pak-Saudi relations are touching the heights of closeness. The leadership of PML-N is fully determined to make Pakistan attractive for the investors. The Saudi investors will be provided complete assistance for corporate farming.

The Chief Minister added that there are lucrative investment opportunities for Saudi investors in Punjab. "Punjab provides excellent investment opportunities for Saudi infrastructure in agriculture, livestock, IT and telecom. We will provide complete facilitation and assistance to the Saudi investors in the energy, industry, tourism and textiles sectors. Saudi Arabia holds the position of an elderly brother and Saudi cooperation is unprecedented in every difficult hour,” she said.