CM Welcomes Saudi Trade Delegation To Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while welcoming the Saudi trade delegation coming to Pakistan expressed best wishes for the success of the Pakistan Saudi Arabia Investment Conference
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while welcoming the Saudi trade delegation coming to Pakistan expressed best wishes for the success of the Pakistan Saudi Arabia Investment Conference.
In her message, the CM warmly welcomed the Saudi investors coming to Pakistan.
The CM said the Saudi Arabia is an all-weather reliable brotherly country of Pakistan.
“Our historical fraternal relationship is changing into an economic partnership,” she said. Holding the Pak-Saudi Arabia Investment Conference is a promise of prosperity, she mentioned.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the arrival of a 50-member delegation from 30 Saudi companies is a clear proof of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman's attachment to Pakistan. She welcomed the direct agreement between Saudi and Pakistani investors.
Recent Stories
CJP voices dissatisfaction over Faizabad sit-in's fact-finding report
Efforts on for producing skilled manpower: Ch. Shafay
Landowners in Jand Bari decide for legal action over compensation dispute for wa ..
Military-ruled Chad votes for president in bloody transition
Pakistan highly values its multifaceted ties with Italy: PM
IAEA chief in Iran as concern grows over nuclear activity
Fire erupts in F-7's plaza in Islamabad
Police arrest 3 accused of filming torture
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti , ministers call on President
CM Murad urges NHA to hand over Lyari Expressway, Karachi-Thatta and Mirpurkhas- ..
Sindh govt plans to conduct random drug tests on students: Sharjeel Memon
EPA major crackdown: 200kg single-use plastics confiscated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CJP voices dissatisfaction over Faizabad sit-in's fact-finding report14 minutes ago
-
Landowners in Jand Bari decide for legal action over compensation dispute for water dam construction14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan highly values its multifaceted ties with Italy: PM14 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in F-7's plaza in Islamabad26 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 3 accused of filming torture26 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti , ministers call on President26 minutes ago
-
CM Murad urges NHA to hand over Lyari Expressway, Karachi-Thatta and Mirpurkhas-Umerkot road to Sind ..25 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt plans to conduct random drug tests on students: Sharjeel Memon26 minutes ago
-
EPA major crackdown: 200kg single-use plastics confiscated26 minutes ago
-
DC for implementation of Roti, Naan's revised rates43 minutes ago
-
Hujra culture still alive in KP despite mushroom growth of social media43 minutes ago
-
Sindh University Laar Campus Hosts Sports Gala 202443 minutes ago