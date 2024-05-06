Open Menu

CM Welcomes Saudi Trade Delegation To Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 08:20 PM

CM welcomes Saudi trade delegation to Pakistan

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while welcoming the Saudi trade delegation coming to Pakistan expressed best wishes for the success of the Pakistan Saudi Arabia Investment Conference

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif while welcoming the Saudi trade delegation coming to Pakistan expressed best wishes for the success of the Pakistan Saudi Arabia Investment Conference.

In her message, the CM warmly welcomed the Saudi investors coming to Pakistan.

The CM said the Saudi Arabia is an all-weather reliable brotherly country of Pakistan.

“Our historical fraternal relationship is changing into an economic partnership,” she said. Holding the Pak-Saudi Arabia Investment Conference is a promise of prosperity, she mentioned.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said the arrival of a 50-member delegation from 30 Saudi companies is a clear proof of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman's attachment to Pakistan. She welcomed the direct agreement between Saudi and Pakistani investors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Saudi Saudi Arabia From Agreement Best

Recent Stories

CJP voices dissatisfaction over Faizabad sit-in's ..

CJP voices dissatisfaction over Faizabad sit-in's fact-finding report

14 minutes ago
 Efforts on for producing skilled manpower: Ch. Sha ..

Efforts on for producing skilled manpower: Ch. Shafay

15 minutes ago
 Landowners in Jand Bari decide for legal action ov ..

Landowners in Jand Bari decide for legal action over compensation dispute for wa ..

14 minutes ago
 Military-ruled Chad votes for president in bloody ..

Military-ruled Chad votes for president in bloody transition

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan highly values its multifaceted ties with ..

Pakistan highly values its multifaceted ties with Italy: PM

14 minutes ago
 IAEA chief in Iran as concern grows over nuclear a ..

IAEA chief in Iran as concern grows over nuclear activity

26 minutes ago
Fire erupts in F-7's plaza in Islamabad

Fire erupts in F-7's plaza in Islamabad

26 minutes ago
 Police arrest 3 accused of filming torture

Police arrest 3 accused of filming torture

26 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti , mi ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti , ministers call on President

26 minutes ago
 CM Murad urges NHA to hand over Lyari Expressway, ..

CM Murad urges NHA to hand over Lyari Expressway, Karachi-Thatta and Mirpurkhas- ..

25 minutes ago
 Sindh govt plans to conduct random drug tests on s ..

Sindh govt plans to conduct random drug tests on students: Sharjeel Memon

26 minutes ago
 EPA major crackdown: 200kg single-use plastics con ..

EPA major crackdown: 200kg single-use plastics confiscated

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan