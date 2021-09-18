CM welcomes UK decision to remove Pakistan from red list

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday welcomed the decision of the United Kingdom to remove Pakistan from travel red list.

In a press statement, the CM said that lifting of travel ban on Pakistanis by the UK was a good omen which would provide immense relief to Pakistanis who were living abroad, especially in the UK.

He termed the UK a good friend and a trading partner of Pakistan. "We appreciatethe decision of UK to remove Pakistan from the red list", he added.