CM welcomes ‘Uraan Pakistan’: A visionary roadmap for sustainable development

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz

Sharif and his team for unveiling "Uraan Pakistan," a comprehensive roadmap for

the sustainable development of the nation.

In a media statement on Wednesday, the CM said: "Pakistan has taken off to fly

high," she remarked, emphasizing that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)

prioritizes development above all ".

Reflecting on the vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the CM said that Pakistan

was on the path of economic development. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and

his team were tirelessly working towards economic stability and the prosperity

of the common man.

She described "Uraan Pakistan" as a transformative plan for long-term growth.

She highlighted the importance of “Five-E” vision, which focuses on exports,

environment, e-governance, energy, and equity. “This commendable strategy

is stabilizing the economy, but equal attention must also be paid to social

development,” she said.

Addressing those who oppose progress, CM Maryam Nawaz declared, “The nation

will no longer tolerate obstacles to its development. Exploiting Pakistan's population

potential and efficiently utilizing resources is crucial.” She said those who hinder

Pakistan’s progress are, in fact, enemies of the people.