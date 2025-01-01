CM Welcomes ‘Uraan Pakistan’: A Visionary Roadmap For Sustainable Development
Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has lauded Prime Minister Shehbaz
Sharif and his team for unveiling "Uraan Pakistan," a comprehensive roadmap for
the sustainable development of the nation.
In a media statement on Wednesday, the CM said: "Pakistan has taken off to fly
high," she remarked, emphasizing that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N)
prioritizes development above all ".
Reflecting on the vision of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the CM said that Pakistan
was on the path of economic development. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and
his team were tirelessly working towards economic stability and the prosperity
of the common man.
She described "Uraan Pakistan" as a transformative plan for long-term growth.
She highlighted the importance of “Five-E” vision, which focuses on exports,
environment, e-governance, energy, and equity. “This commendable strategy
is stabilizing the economy, but equal attention must also be paid to social
development,” she said.
Addressing those who oppose progress, CM Maryam Nawaz declared, “The nation
will no longer tolerate obstacles to its development. Exploiting Pakistan's population
potential and efficiently utilizing resources is crucial.” She said those who hinder
Pakistan’s progress are, in fact, enemies of the people.
