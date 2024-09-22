Open Menu

CM Wishes MDCAT Candidates, Orders Excellent Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2024 | 03:50 PM

CM wishes MDCAT candidates, orders excellent arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her best wishes to the candidates appearing for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) being conducted across the province on Sunday.

In her message, the CM said "Dear students, my prayers are with you. Hard work never goes in vain; you will succeed, Insha’Allah,".

The chief minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure excellent arrangements across examination centers throughout Punjab. She emphasized the importance of maintaining stringent security measures at these centers to safeguard the candidates and facilitate a smooth examination process.

Maryam Nawaz also instructed officials to closely monitor the security at examination centers, ensuring that candidates face no difficulties during their tests.

