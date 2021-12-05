UrduPoint.com

CM Wishes 'Sindhi Cultural Day' To Sindhi Folk Living World Over

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 05:30 PM

CM wishes 'Sindhi Cultural Day' to Sindhi folk living world over

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday wished the 'Sindhi Cultural Day' to the Sindhis, who are living across the world.

He said, 'Today, the colours of Ajrak convey a message that the people of Sindh love the people living in the world.

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the Sindhi Cultural Day teaches to love, to respect the humanity without any discrimination and to promote the cultures.

'Sindh is the land of Sufis,' he said adding that the people, who are living in the Sindh province give respect to other cultures and faiths.

He further said that today is the day to show solidarity against racism, extremism and any kind of discrimination.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister World Sunday Murad Ali Shah Love

Recent Stories

Argentina keen to enhance strong relations with UA ..

Argentina keen to enhance strong relations with UAE during Expo: Commissioner Ge ..

38 minutes ago
 UAE capable of exporting renewable hydrogen to Eur ..

UAE capable of exporting renewable hydrogen to Europe in future: EU Energy commi ..

53 minutes ago
 Borouge awards EPC contracts to build its fourth U ..

Borouge awards EPC contracts to build its fourth US$6.2 billion expansion in Ruw ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating & ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating &#039;right-of-way&#039; in Dub ..

3 hours ago
 Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over pas ..

Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

3 hours ago
 UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.