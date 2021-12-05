CM wishes 'Sindhi Cultural Day' to Sindhi folk living world over

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday wished the 'Sindhi Cultural Day' to the Sindhis, who are living across the world.

He said, 'Today, the colours of Ajrak convey a message that the people of Sindh love the people living in the world.

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the Sindhi Cultural Day teaches to love, to respect the humanity without any discrimination and to promote the cultures.

'Sindh is the land of Sufis,' he said adding that the people, who are living in the Sindh province give respect to other cultures and faiths.

He further said that today is the day to show solidarity against racism, extremism and any kind of discrimination.