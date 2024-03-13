CM witnesses agreement signing between PSCA, NRTC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz witnessed the agreement signing between Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) on Wednesday to implement smart safe cities project.

The PSCA will implement Smart Safe City projects in 18 cities of the Punjab in collaboration with NRTC. An agreement in this regard was signed between the two organisations. PSCA MD Ahsan Younis and Syed Amir Javed, a representative of NRTC signed the Agreement. Under the Agreement, Air quality index monitoring environment sensors will also be installed in these 18 cities.

Earlier, it was briefed that Safe City Projects in Gujarat, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Okara, and Taxila will become functional by the end of May, whereas in Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Jhang, Attock, Hasan Abdal, DG Khan, Sialkot, Murree, Okara, and Mianwali, it would also be completed by the end of this year.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning & Development, Home Secretary, IG Police, Finance Secretary and other senior officers also attended the ceremony.