CM Witnesses Agreement Signing Between PSCA, NRTC
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz witnessed the agreement signing between Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) on Wednesday to implement smart safe cities project.
The PSCA will implement Smart Safe City projects in 18 cities of the Punjab in collaboration with NRTC. An agreement in this regard was signed between the two organisations. PSCA MD Ahsan Younis and Syed Amir Javed, a representative of NRTC signed the Agreement. Under the Agreement, Air quality index monitoring environment sensors will also be installed in these 18 cities.
Earlier, it was briefed that Safe City Projects in Gujarat, Jhelum, Sheikhupura, Okara, and Taxila will become functional by the end of May, whereas in Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Jhang, Attock, Hasan Abdal, DG Khan, Sialkot, Murree, Okara, and Mianwali, it would also be completed by the end of this year.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning & Development, Home Secretary, IG Police, Finance Secretary and other senior officers also attended the ceremony.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct
PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final
Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot
Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024
PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow
HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final announced
Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under PPAF’s Poverty Graduation Pro ..
Tokyo shares open higher after US gains
Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar
NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness’
Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Bank checkpoint
Match officials for playoffs, final announced
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LGF arranges Christian Women's Leadership Conference10 minutes ago
-
AJK President to address lawyers' gathering in Mirpur and Kotli, expresses condolences for prominent ..10 minutes ago
-
Islamabad to have a IT park; CDA given approval10 minutes ago
-
Security tightened for Taraveeh10 minutes ago
-
Spring Festival to start from March 2110 minutes ago
-
Govt to hold IT training for youngsters at district level20 minutes ago
-
Commission agents asked to open fruit, vegetables auction at low price to benefit people20 minutes ago
-
Three bike lifters held, stolen motorbikes recovered20 minutes ago
-
300 faithful to observe Aitekaf at Faisal Masjid20 minutes ago
-
All-out efforts to be made to complete delivery of Negahban Ramazan Package in first 'Ashra'20 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits model bazaar at Jauharabad20 minutes ago
-
KP CM condemns firing on cop in Kulachi20 minutes ago