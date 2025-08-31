Open Menu

CM Witnesses Demonstration Of Thermal Drone Surveillance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2025 | 07:30 PM

CM witnesses demonstration of thermal drone surveillance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday witnessed a demonstration of thermal drone surveillance during her visit to Talwar Post.

She also personally operated a thermal drone and observed live video footage.

The CM later visited a flood relief camp in Sheikh Pura, where she reviewed the arrangements of police, Rescue 1122, and Civil Defence camps. She appreciated and congratulated Rescue 1122, Punjab Police, PDMA, and other agencies for their dedicated services in rescue and relief operations.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

1 day ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

2 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

2 days ago
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

2 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

2 days ago
 Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

2 days ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

2 days ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

2 days ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan