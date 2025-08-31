CM Witnesses Demonstration Of Thermal Drone Surveillance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday witnessed a demonstration of thermal drone surveillance during her visit to Talwar Post.
She also personally operated a thermal drone and observed live video footage.
The CM later visited a flood relief camp in Sheikh Pura, where she reviewed the arrangements of police, Rescue 1122, and Civil Defence camps. She appreciated and congratulated Rescue 1122, Punjab Police, PDMA, and other agencies for their dedicated services in rescue and relief operations.
