LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday while paying tribute to the efforts of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Punjab was heading towards prosperity under his leadership.

In a statement, she said that the Punjab government achieved another mile stone as Mine & Mineral department Punjab has collected record non tax revenue of Rs 10.19 billion as royalty during financial year 2020-21.

The SACM said that Rs 580 million were collected under excise duty, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government brought reforms to improve the performance of all provincial departments for due facilitation of people.