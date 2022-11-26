CM, Yasmeen Qureshi discuss Pak-British relations

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi met with Co-Chairman of All Parties Parliamentary Group of Great Britain about Pakistan and Member Parliament House Of Commons Yasmeen Qureshi at his office on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi met with Co-Chairman of All Parties Parliamentary Group of Great Britain about Pakistan and Member Parliament House Of Commons Yasmeen Qureshi at his office on Saturday.

During the meeting, they discussed the matters pertaining to mutual interest and promotion of relations between Pakistan and Great Britain as well as the ways and means to resolve problems of overseas Pakistanis.

Yasmeen Qureshi acknowledged that Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi completed innumerable public welfare projects during his previous tenure.

She added that Chaudhry Pervez Elahi had turned Punjab into an excellent province and positive works being done by him in every department would be remembered by people.

Yasmeen Qureshi appreciated that Chief Minister believed in public service and even now he had done works of many years in a short span of time.

She stated that overseas Pakistanis lauded the welfare projects of CM Pervez Elahi.

On this occasion, the chief minister said that overseas Pakistanis were precious asset and their services could not be overlooked in augmenting Pakistan's economy.

The CM added: "We are introducing a comprehensive policy to resolve problems of the overseas Pakistanis".

Yasmeen Qureshi's husband Nadeem Ashraf Butt, former provincial minister Mian Imran Masood,Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, and other officers concerned were also present.