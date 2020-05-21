CMC established at Wapda House to ensure uninterrupted power supply on Eid days

The management of PESCO on the directives of chief executive established a "Crisis Management Cell" on the eve of the Eid-Ul-Fitr to deal with any untoward incident and to ensure the electricity supply to its consumers without any outbreak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The management of PESCO on the directives of chief executive established a "Crisis Management Cell" on the eve of the Eid-Ul-Fitr to deal with any untoward incident and to ensure the electricity supply to its consumers without any outbreak.

PESCO Engineer Muhammad Jabbar Khan said this here on Thursday.

He said that the "crisis management cell" has been established at WAPDA House Peshawar with the special aim to deal with any emergency during the Eid holidays.

PESCO chief executive would himself supervise the performance of the crisis management cell and would issue necessary instructions to complete the restoration work without any delay, he said.

All necessary arrangements have been made to maintain uninterrupted power supply during Eid-Ul Fitr holidays.

Necessary equipment have been provided to all PESCO subdivisions and complaint centres, so that emergency could be tackled promptly.

PESCO chief executive has issued special instructions to the field formations to ensure continued power supply during Eid Ul Fitr holidays.