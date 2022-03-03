CMC Hospital Larkana to open application for house job from March 11

Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital(CMCH) Larkana to start receiving applications from the Graduates of Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana (Batch-06 session-2022-2023), for the six month house Job from March 11

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital(CMCH) Larkana to start receiving applications from the Graduates of Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana (Batch-06 session-2022-2023), for the six month house Job from March 11.

He advised interested candidates to submit prescribed application forms at his office upto March 18, positively.

House Job will start from April 01, said a statement issued here.

The interested candidates could obtain forms from the Main Office (House Job Section) of the main Administration Block of the Hospital.

He said interview of the candidates would be held on March 25, at 10.00 am in the Conference Hall of Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana.

The candidates who would fail to appear in the interview would not be selected, he said adding, no separate letter would be issued for interview.