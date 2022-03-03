UrduPoint.com

CMC Hospital Larkana To Open Application For House Job From March 11

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2022 | 07:29 PM

CMC Hospital Larkana to open application for house job from March 11

Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital(CMCH) Larkana to start receiving applications from the Graduates of Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana (Batch-06 session-2022-2023), for the six month house Job from March 11

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital(CMCH) Larkana to start receiving applications from the Graduates of Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana (Batch-06 session-2022-2023), for the six month house Job from March 11.

He advised interested candidates to submit prescribed application forms at his office upto March 18, positively.

House Job will start from April 01, said a statement issued here.

The interested candidates could obtain forms from the Main Office (House Job Section) of the main Administration Block of the Hospital.

He said interview of the candidates would be held on March 25, at 10.00 am in the Conference Hall of Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana.

The candidates who would fail to appear in the interview would not be selected, he said adding, no separate letter would be issued for interview.

Related Topics

Job Larkana March April From

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner inaugurates Child Welfare Home ..

Deputy Commissioner inaugurates Child Welfare Home

18 seconds ago
 CEO health for tree plantation to provide healthy ..

CEO health for tree plantation to provide healthy environment

19 seconds ago
 Punjab Sports Minister awards cheque of Rs 480,000 ..

Punjab Sports Minister awards cheque of Rs 480,000 to four powerlifter athletes

21 seconds ago
 Commissioner Nawabshah imposed Section 144 at exa ..

Commissioner Nawabshah imposed Section 144 at exams premises

22 seconds ago
 AJK president lauds PAD's humanitarian cause

AJK president lauds PAD's humanitarian cause

4 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022: Rain reschedules ..

Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup Open 2022: Rain reschedules polo matches

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>