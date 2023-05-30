UrduPoint.com

CMCH Invites Application For House-Job Training

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2023 | 04:20 PM

CMCH invites application for House-Job Training

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital(CMCH) Larkana Tuesday invited applications from the graduates of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University(SMBBMU)/Chandka Medical College(CMC) Larkana (Batch-46 session 2023-24), for six months House-Job Training for the first term.

The training will start on July 10, 2023. The application forms will be issued up to June 08, 2023.

The CMCH MS advised the candidates that the application forms should be submitted on the prescribed application forms at his office within the due date.

Interested candidates may obtain forms from the main office (House Job Section) of the main Administration Block of the institution.

He further said that the interview in that regard will be held on June 13, 2023, at 10.00 am in the office of the college principal.

The candidates who will fail to appear in the interview would not be selected for House Job and as such he/she is held responsible at his/her own risk/ cost, he added and further said no separate letter will be issued for the interview.

