CMCH Larkana invites applications for House Job Training

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana Dr Gulzar Tunio on Tuesday invited applications from the 45th batch, session 2022-23 graduates of Chandka Medical College (CMC) Larkana, for the six-month House Job Training.

The training will start from August 09. The application forms will be issued up to July 25.

He advised the interested candidates that the applications should be submitted on the prescribed application forms at his office till July 25.

The candidates can obtain application forms from the main office (House Job Section) of the main Administration Block of the institution by paying Rs 50.

He further said that the interviews would be held on August 01 at 10.00 am in the office of the principal, CMC Larkana.

Those failing to appear in the interview would not be selected for the house job, and no separate letter would be issued for interview, he added.