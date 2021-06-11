CMCH Larkana to start house job from July 8

The medical superintendent of Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana on Friday invited the applications from the Chandka Medical College/SMBBMU Larkana Graduates (Batch-44 session 2021-22), Annual, for six months house job training for first term at CMCH which will start from July 8

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The medical superintendent of Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana on Friday invited the applications from the Chandka Medical College/SMBBMU Larkana Graduates (Batch-44 session 2021-22), Annual, for six months house job training for first term at CMCH which will start from July 8.

He said that the application forms will be issued till June 21, adding that the candidates should submit their applications forms at his office upto June 26.

The interested candidates can obtain blank forms from the Main Office (Admission Section) of the CMC Larkana with the form fee of Rs 50, he added.

He said that the interview in this regard will be held on July 1 at 10.00 am in the Conference Hall of main Administration Block of the CMC Hospital.