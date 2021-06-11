UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CMCH Larkana To Start House Job From July 8

Sumaira FH 42 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 07:37 PM

CMCH Larkana to start house job from July 8

The medical superintendent of Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana on Friday invited the applications from the Chandka Medical College/SMBBMU Larkana Graduates (Batch-44 session 2021-22), Annual, for six months house job training for first term at CMCH which will start from July 8

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The medical superintendent of Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana on Friday invited the applications from the Chandka Medical College/SMBBMU Larkana Graduates (Batch-44 session 2021-22), Annual, for six months house job training for first term at CMCH which will start from July 8.

He said that the application forms will be issued till June 21, adding that the candidates should submit their applications forms at his office upto June 26.

The interested candidates can obtain blank forms from the Main Office (Admission Section) of the CMC Larkana with the form fee of Rs 50, he added.

He said that the interview in this regard will be held on July 1 at 10.00 am in the Conference Hall of main Administration Block of the CMC Hospital.

Related Topics

Job Larkana June July From

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation shares its organisationa ..

19 minutes ago

Budgetary proposals afoot to improve efficiency of ..

8 minutes ago

Dacoit gang busted, looted valuables recovered

8 minutes ago

Awareness Seminar on Railway concludes

8 minutes ago

Budget-2021-22; Govt. proposes Rs 66 bln for HEC

8 minutes ago

PHMA welcomes federal budget warmly

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.