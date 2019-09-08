CMCs at Wapda House Peshawar for 9th & 10th Muharram established

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :On the directions of Chief Executive PESCO Engineer Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan a Crisis Management Cell (CMC) has been established at WAPDA House Peshawar with the special instructions to deal with any emergency on the feeders supplying power to Imam Bargahs during 9th & 10th Muharram.

The CEO is personally monitoring the performance of CMCs. All necessary arrangements have been made to keep the power supply smooth, trolley mounted transformers and other necessary equipment has been provided to all PESCO Sub Divisions and Complaint Centers, so that emergency could be tackled promptly.

The CE has issued special instructions to field formations to ensure continued power supply during 9th & 10th Muharram, and all complaint staff to remain available. In case of any emergency customers are requested to contact their concerned local complaint offices for emergent redresses of their complaint and in case of delayed response please contact CMCs at Telephone No.

091-9212010, 091-9212028.

The following telephone numbers are being published for the redresses of the complaints.

Customer Centre Peshawar Circle: 091-9212523, SE Peshawar Circle: 0315-6610240, Customer Centre Khyber Circle:0919217576, SE Khyber Circle: 0315-8300572, Customer Centre Mardan Circle: 0937-9230288, SE Mardan Circle: 0315-8610291, Customer Centre Swat Circle: 0946-9240367, SE Swat Circle: 0315-8610571, Customer Centre Abbotabad Circle: 0992-9310089, SE Abbotabad Circle:0315-8610288, Customer Centre Mansehra Circle: 0997-920018, SE Mansehra Circle: 0315-8300491, Customer Centre Bannu Circle: 0928-613173, SE Bannu Circle: 0315-8300513, Customer Centre Swabi Circle: 0938-221209, SE Swabi Circle: 0313-8530033.