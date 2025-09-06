CMG launches “Science on Wheels” for orphaned children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) China Media Group (CMG) took a humanitarian and purposeful initiative in Pakistan and organized a unique, heart-warming, educational and entertaining program titled “Science on Wheels” for orphaned children under the care of Edhi Home Islamabad, highlighting the long-standing friendship, cultural harmony and shared vision between China and Pakistan.

The special guest of the program was Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar, who, during her address hailed the CMG's efforts for launching unique and key initiative which would provide the scientific knowledge to those children who had already suffered a lot, said a press release on Saturday.

"Adopted an interesting method and launched a useful program like 'Science on Wheels' is not only beneficial for children but also but also stands as a shining symbol of the enduring Pak-China friendship," she said.

She further said that every child has the fundamental right to education, protection and development, adding such educational initiatives not only help in the intellectual and personal development of children, but also promote friendship, harmony and cultural exchanges at the global level.

The event was attended by important personalities from different walks of life including Director, Sundas Foundation Aftab Hussain, Dr. Muhammad Shakeel Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, Global Strategic Institute for Sustainable Development and Hanan Abbasi, renowned social worker and President of the Pakistan Youth Assembly. Their presence served as an inspiration for the children, promoting self-confidence, independence, and positive thinking.

The event highlighted scientific awareness through interesting animated documentaries for children, while the joy and wonder of the children were evident in the magic show and music sessions.

The beautiful combination of science, culture and entertainment at the event made it a memorable day for the children.

The "Science on Wheels" program is part of China's broader effort to provide quality education, learning opportunities and moments of happiness to every child, regardless of their economic or social background.

The program reflects the vision in which China wanted to create a society with equal opportunities for the world.