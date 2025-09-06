Open Menu

CMG Launches “Science On Wheels” For Orphaned Children

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2025 | 06:40 PM

CMG launches “Science on Wheels” for orphaned children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) China Media Group (CMG) took a humanitarian and purposeful initiative in Pakistan and organized a unique, heart-warming, educational and entertaining program titled “Science on Wheels” for orphaned children under the care of Edhi Home Islamabad, highlighting the long-standing friendship, cultural harmony and shared vision between China and Pakistan.

The special guest of the program was Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar, who, during her address hailed the CMG's efforts for launching unique and key initiative which would provide the scientific knowledge to those children who had already suffered a lot, said a press release on Saturday.

"Adopted an interesting method and launched a useful program like 'Science on Wheels' is not only beneficial for children but also but also stands as a shining symbol of the enduring Pak-China friendship," she said.

She further said that every child has the fundamental right to education, protection and development, adding such educational initiatives not only help in the intellectual and personal development of children, but also promote friendship, harmony and cultural exchanges at the global level.

The event was attended by important personalities from different walks of life including Director, Sundas Foundation Aftab Hussain, Dr. Muhammad Shakeel Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer, Global Strategic Institute for Sustainable Development and Hanan Abbasi, renowned social worker and President of the Pakistan Youth Assembly. Their presence served as an inspiration for the children, promoting self-confidence, independence, and positive thinking.

The event highlighted scientific awareness through interesting animated documentaries for children, while the joy and wonder of the children were evident in the magic show and music sessions.

The beautiful combination of science, culture and entertainment at the event made it a memorable day for the children.

The "Science on Wheels" program is part of China's broader effort to provide quality education, learning opportunities and moments of happiness to every child, regardless of their economic or social background.

The program reflects the vision in which China wanted to create a society with equal opportunities for the world.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

10 hours ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

19 hours ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

19 hours ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

19 hours ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

19 hours ago
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

19 hours ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

19 hours ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

19 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

19 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

19 hours ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan