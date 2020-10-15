CMH delegation holds meeting with VC IHD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :A delegation of Combined Medical Hospital Hyderabad led by Commandant Brigadier Irfan Khan held a meeting with the Vice Chancellor Isra University Hyderabad (IHD) Dr. Nazeer Ashraf Leghari here at his office on Thursday.

According to spokesman of Isra University, the participants of the meeting discussed and agreed with the cooperation of the management of both hospitals regarding providing better medical facilities to members of the armed forces and the citizens.

Later Commandant C.M.H. Brigadier Irfan Khan held interaction with the varsity students of fourth and fifth years and motivated them to join Pakistan Army as M.

Cadet and serve in different wings including hospital management and health experts. The registration for M.Cadet in Pakistan Army remained in progress and will continue till last week of the current month, he informed.

Besides officers of Combined Military Hospital Hyderabad, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Memon, Dr. Shafih Jatoi, Prof. Dr. Asif Barni, Dr. Suleman Farsi and Dr. Sajjad Kazi were also present on the occasion.