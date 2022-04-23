CMIT Balochistan forms committee to probe schemes reflected in PSDP 2018-19

Chief Minister's Inspection Team (CMIT) Balochistan has formed a fact finding committee to conduct an inquiry of several development schemes reflected in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2018-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Minister's Inspection Team (CMIT) Balochistan has formed a fact finding committee to conduct an inquiry of several development schemes reflected in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2018-19. The inquiry was launched on a complaint lodged by the Balochistan's senior journalist Mir Nusrat Hussain Anka.

As per order of the Inquiry by the Chairman CMIT, a three-member member committee comprising Akbar Ali Khan, Technical Member CMIT, Faheem-ur-Rehman Khan S.E, P&DD and Abdul Quddus Mengal AEO CMIT have been constituted to probe the uplift schemes.

The fact finding committee would probe the projects including construction of Black Top from Mach to Margat Distrct Kachhi costing GOB 450,000, construction of Rehabilitation of B/T Road from Margat to Digari Cross (N-65) at the cost of GOB 369.

998 and construction of B/T Road from Indus to Marget Tehsil Mach cost GOB 374.996.

The fact finding committee was tasked to examine the state of approval of the scheme according to original alignment and its implementation in the field , authorization made by P&DD and release by the Finance Department w.e.f.2019-20,2022021-22.

The committee would also examine the revision made if any during the execution of these schemes besides carrying out inspection and evaluation to up to date expenditure made by the execution agency. The committee will prepare a fact finding inquiry report and submit within two weeks, the order of inquiry further read.