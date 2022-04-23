UrduPoint.com

CMIT Balochistan Forms Committee To Probe Schemes Reflected In PSDP 2018-19

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2022 | 03:54 PM

CMIT Balochistan forms committee to probe schemes reflected in PSDP 2018-19

Chief Minister's Inspection Team (CMIT) Balochistan has formed a fact finding committee to conduct an inquiry of several development schemes reflected in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2018-19

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Minister's Inspection Team (CMIT) Balochistan has formed a fact finding committee to conduct an inquiry of several development schemes reflected in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2018-19. The inquiry was launched on a complaint lodged by the Balochistan's senior journalist Mir Nusrat Hussain Anka.

As per order of the Inquiry by the Chairman CMIT, a three-member member committee comprising Akbar Ali Khan, Technical Member CMIT, Faheem-ur-Rehman Khan S.E, P&DD and Abdul Quddus Mengal AEO CMIT have been constituted to probe the uplift schemes.

The fact finding committee would probe the projects including construction of Black Top from Mach to Margat Distrct Kachhi costing GOB 450,000, construction of Rehabilitation of B/T Road from Margat to Digari Cross (N-65) at the cost of GOB 369.

998 and construction of B/T Road from Indus to Marget Tehsil Mach cost GOB 374.996.

The fact finding committee was tasked to examine the state of approval of the scheme according to original alignment and its implementation in the field , authorization made by P&DD and release by the Finance Department w.e.f.2019-20,2022021-22.

The committee would also examine the revision made if any during the execution of these schemes besides carrying out inspection and evaluation to up to date expenditure made by the execution agency. The committee will prepare a fact finding inquiry report and submit within two weeks, the order of inquiry further read.

Related Topics

Balochistan Road From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sadiq Sanjrani is likely to administer oath to Ham ..

Sadiq Sanjrani is likely to administer oath to Hamza Shehbaz: Sources

20 minutes ago
 S.Africa's deadly floods shine spotlight on housin ..

S.Africa's deadly floods shine spotlight on housing crisis

24 seconds ago
 Imran's attempts to regain power through agitation ..

Imran's attempts to regain power through agitation, bound to fail: ANP leaders

27 seconds ago
 Malaysia Scrutinizing Russian Financial Messaging ..

Malaysia Scrutinizing Russian Financial Messaging System - Ambassador

29 seconds ago
 Pakistan hockey Amsterdam on 15-day Europe tour

Pakistan hockey Amsterdam on 15-day Europe tour

31 seconds ago
 Minister takes notice of stabing-during-snatching ..

Minister takes notice of stabing-during-snatching incident in Naseem Nagar

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.