CMIT Checks Constant Growth Schemes' Standard In Kachhi

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:15 PM

CMIT checks constant growth schemes' standard in Kachhi

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT)'s member Abdul Qudus Mangal on Thursday checked ongoing going development schemes in Kachhi district and said that present government was working on an emergency basis to improve the living standards of people.

He also reviewed construction of roads, buildings, Shuran Residential school and under construction flats. Despite he examined affected bridges, roads which were damaged from recently heavy rain and other affected development schemes works during his visit.

Assistant Commissioner City Asmatullah Khan Achakzai and Xen B&R briefed him about the progress development of projects in the area in detail.

On the occasion, CMIT's member Abdul Qudus Mangal said incumbent government was working on an emergency basis to improve living of standard of the people in respective areas of province.

"The people will directly benefit from the completion of these projects in the area", he said saying that we were striving to complete works of projects with standard and stimulated time for ensuring durable development of the area.

He said the ongoing development projects had been affected by the recent torrential rains in the respective areas but all possible efforts were being made to complete works of these affected projects soon.

He noted that no compromise would be made on standard of development projects because fund of growth schemes has asset of public.

"If any officer is found in substandard work, then legal action will be taken against him in this regard", he said

