CMIT directs to ensure timely completion of projects in Khuzdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) inspected various development schemes in Shaheed Sikandar University, Jhalawan Medical College and Tehsil Zehri area of Khuzdar district and directed concerned officials to expedite work of ongoing projects.

CMIT's member Muhammad Khalid Sarpara and Additional member Muhammad Qasim Mengal said that government resources were asset of the people and negligence would not be tolerated on delaying works of development projects.

Concerned official briefed the official of CMIT about the projects, saying that construction work of Shaheed, Sikandar University, Jhalawan Medical College Khuzdar and Tehsil Zehri was started in 2017 at a cost of Rs 2.84 billion.

So far, 50 residential bungalows for officers, Academic Block Admin Block Girls, Boys Hostel Officers, Bungalow Lecture ,Theater, Masjid, Examination Hall and Student Faculty Center 70% work on ground tube and other projects has been completed.

Remaining works including the Auditorium library, Girls, Boys Hostel, sports Complex bridges and roads would be started as soon as funds would be provided, said in the briefing.

Project Engineer Shaheed Sikandar University Khuzdar Engineer, Nadir Hussain Babai consultant, Muhammad Ali, Assistant Engineer Conservation Jhalawan Medical College Khuzdar, Nasir Ahmed, Xen B&R, Muhammad Farooq Mengal, Xen, Urban Development Munir Ahmed Mengal, Xen PHE, Khuzdar Yar Jan Baloch, Engineer Irrigation Amjad Ali Baloch, Assistant Engineer Municipal Corporation Khuzdar Engineer, Hidayatullah Zehri and other official were present on the occasion.

The inspection team also visited the site of Jhalawan Medical College Khuzdar and Medical College where they were briefed by Assistant Engineer Construction Jhalawan Medical College Khuzdar Nasir Ahmad.

As per PMDC instructions, he said that classes of Jhalawan Medical College were temporary set up. While all the necessary equipment has been provided to the College and Government Teaching Hospital Khuzdar and Health Center have furnished hostels for students in Khuzdar.

The inspection team visited different places including Khuzdar and Tehsil Zehri Jinnah Sports Complex, Girls and Degree College Government Teaching Hospital Nursing Hostel Seven Phase Scheme and Irrigation Schemes Zehri to Anjira cross extension Road Shaheed Sikandar Hospital Zehri Anjira,Water Channels Black Top Road, Rest House to Dairy Farm Road Irrigation Schemes including Primary and Girls Schools.

On this occasion, the CMIT team strongly directed the officers to complete the development projects within the stipulated time so that the people could take benefit from them and new employment opportunities would be created.

"The Chief Minister of Balochistan and Chief Secretary have issued strict instructions regarding the completion and quality of work on time and no delay will be tolerated in this regard", CMIT official said.