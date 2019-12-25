CMIT for addressing public complains: Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Education Haji Muhammad Khan Lehri on Wednesday said Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) had made functional in order to address problems of various departments including recruitment process in the province.

Talking to APP, he said, on special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan, special cell was established at Chief Secretariat, so that public would register their complaints.

On this occasion, Lehri said that 90 percent of teacher recruitment process has completed in Education Sector on merit basis which would help to attain target of objective quality education in the province.

While appointment lists could be displayed at last of this month.

Muhammad Khan Lehri said provincial government was making all-out efforts to ensure functional of closure schools.

He said incumbent government set up CMIT, aiming to address complaints of people following development schemes and recruitment process.