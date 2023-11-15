CMIT members review development projects' work in Bolan

Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) members Muhammad Aslam Tareen and Raz Muhammad on Wednesday reviewed works of various ongoing development projects of the Department of Communications and Works in Kachhi Bolan district

Xen Road Abdul Wahab Zehri and Xen Building Muhammad Akram Baloch were also present on this occasion.

The members of CMIT reviewed all the ongoing development projects in the district in detail and expressed satisfaction.

They said that all the ongoing development projects in the district were progressing towards completion.

The team hoped that these projects would be completed on time so that the people of Kachhi Bolan district would get the fruits of these development projects as well as development and economic prosperity in the area.

On this occasion, concerned officials expressed their determination and said that our first effort was to complete the mentioned development projects with standards as soon as possible.