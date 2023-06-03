UrduPoint.com

CMIT Monitors Recruitment Process In Education Department

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2023 | 10:37 PM

The Chief Minister Inspection Team has monitoring the recruitment process to ensure transparency and meritocracy in the appointment of teachers in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Chief Minister Inspection Team has monitoring the recruitment process to ensure transparency and meritocracy in the appointment of teachers in the province.

On the direction of the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary, the team has visiting the recruitment centres to observe the ongoing recruitment process and ensure that no compromise would be made on the appointment of the right person.

While, deputy commissioners has also providing facilities and monitoring the recruitment process to address the issue of violation of merit in the province, an official of Balochistan government said.

The job seekers in Balochistan expressed concern over the irregularities found in the recent test for the vacant posts of the education Department.

Balochistan continues to face a dearth of quality human resources as the provincial government is indifferent to filling vacant posts.

Iqbal Nasar urged the provincial government to ensure transparency in the recruitment process and provide jobs on merit to the unemployed youth as promised by the provincial government.

Expressing his reservations over the recruitment procedure, he said the recruitment should be made through well-reputed hiring firms aimed to follow meritocracy and bring transparency address the issue.

Nasar said that it appeared that the provincial government had placed its scheme for providing employment on the back burner.

He said the government should work hard to fill the vacuum and provide jobs on merit to address the issue of unemployment in the province.

"It would further create violence in the society if young people are denied right and just opportunities of jobs", he said.

