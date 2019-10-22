UrduPoint.com
CMIT Sends Inquiry Report About Alleged Irregularities In Recruitments To Chief Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 10:26 PM

Chief Minister's Inspection Team (CMIT) dispatched inquiry report of irregularities in recruitment of Education Department to Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan after completion of investigation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister's Inspection Team (CMIT) dispatched inquiry report of irregularities in recruitment of education Department to Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan after completion of investigation.

The chief minister had ordered CMIT for an inquiry into recruitment process in Education department after some objections raised by some opposition leaders about transparency in the process, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Adviser to the Chief Minister on Education Muhammad Khan Lehri had rejected the allegations of opposition leaders regarding new appointments in Education Department, saying fresh recruitments were made on the basis of merit transparently.

The CMIT had completed the inquiry within 72 hours by CMIT while further action would be taken according to recommendation of the chief minister.

