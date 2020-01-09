CMIT submits reports of 112 growth projects to CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) has submitted about 112 reports of development projects to Chief Minister Balochistan after completion of investigations during first quarter of this current financial years 2019-20.

CMIT spokesman said on Wednesday here that Provincial Development Sector Program (PSDP)'s 50 schemes, other 39 development projects and 23 schemes of provision of amounts aid to people in Lasbela and Gwader were investigated by CMIT personnel.

"Investigations process of development schemes were held in respective districts of Balochistan including Quetta, Pishin, Loralai, Zhob, Ziarat, Sibi, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Nushki, Qalat, Kharan, Khuzdar Gwadar and Panjgur", the sources added.

The sources said CMIT was striving to ensure standard of development schemes in respective areas of province to achieve targets of growth in the areas according to vision of Chief Minister Balochistan, aiming to ensure good governance and prosperity of people.