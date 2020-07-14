CMIT to submit inquiry reports of ongoing growth projects to CM in 15 days

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The Chief Minister's Inspection Team (CMIT) has formed special teams for divisional and district levels since July to monitor the transparency and quality of work of ongoing development projects across the province following the special directive of the Balochistan Chief Minister.

The chief minister asked the CMIT team to submit its report within 15 days after examining the quality of work of uplift projects and ensuring their timely completion.

In this regard, members of the CMIT comprised Sikandar Shah and Shahzeb Ibrahim Zhob Division, Abdullah Jan and Raza Muhammad Quetta Division, Riaz Hussain Sibi Division, Abdul Quddus Nasirabad, and Barkat Ali Makran Division in the new financial year 2020-21 and the ongoing projects for the financial year 2019-20.

Meanwhile, frozen projects, third party completion reports, Shelterless schools under subsidy, tube wells installed in the supervision of BISP regarding inquiry reports would be submitted.