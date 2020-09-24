CMIT visits Metropolitan Trenching landfill site

On the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, members Chief Minister Inspection Team visited the Metropolitan Trenching Landfill site, said a handout issued on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :On the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, members Chief Minister Inspection Team visited the Metropolitan Trenching Landfill site, said a handout issued on Thursday.

Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Quetta Tariq Javed Mengal briefed theCMIT members including Dr Shoab Gola and Asmat Khan Kakar.

Executive Engineers Mechanical Asfhaq Badini, Incharge Recycling Plan Wali Baraich was also present.