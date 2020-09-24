UrduPoint.com
CMIT Visits Metropolitan Trenching Landfill Site

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:16 PM

On the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, members Chief Minister Inspection Team visited the Metropolitan Trenching Landfill site, said a handout issued on Thursday

Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Quetta Tariq Javed Mengal briefed theCMIT members including Dr Shoab Gola and Asmat Khan Kakar.

Executive Engineers Mechanical Asfhaq Badini, Incharge Recycling Plan Wali Baraich was also present.

