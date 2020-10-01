(@FahadShabbir)

Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT)'s members including Abdullah Jan and Noor Muhammad Jugaizai on Thursday visited Fatima Jinnah Hospital Quetta to review taken measures against the pandemic virus

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT)'s members including Abdullah Jan and Noor Muhammad Jugaizai on Thursday visited Fatima Jinnah Hospital Quetta to review taken measures against the pandemic virus.

They also inspected establishment ICU Wards, CCTV control room and oxygen supply room which had been set up to ensure treatment of the coronavirus patients at the Fatima Jinnah Hospital Quetta on emergency basis to defeat the COVID-19 by Balochistan Government.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent (MS) of Fatima Jinnah Hospital Quetta Dr. Mir, Noorullah briefed the CMIT members about the provision of treatment facilities to the patients of the pandemic virus and other measures in the hospital.

He said all available resources were being utilized to control the pandemic virus in the hospital.

CMIT members also expressed their satisfaction over performance of doctors and better arrangement of measures against virus.