CMIT’s official expresses resent on absent of Chairman, Secretary Market Committee in Nasirabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Balochistan Chief Inspection Committee Team (CMIT)’s member Umaid Ali Khokhar on Thursday expressed his resent on absent of the Chairman Market Committee and Secretary Market Committee in Naseerabad during his visit.

He also issued orders to the Deputy Director Market Committee Ubaidullah Pandarani that due to lack of records in the office, it was not presented before CMIT.

Khokhar directed despite notifying the Chairman Market Committee and Secretary Market Committee, inquiry action would be taken against those who were absent from the office and did not submit official records despite strict action would be taken for neglecting official duties.

He said that the absence of the secretary of the market committee in the office and the disappearance of official documents from the office indicate that strict action would be taken against the departments who were showing irresponsibility in matters.