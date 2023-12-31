CMIT’s official reviews development projects in Suhbatpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Chief Minister Inspection Team Committee member Aslam Tareen reviewed the various development schemes of Suhbatpur district on Sunday.

After inspecting the progress of the work, he also got detailed information regarding all the development issues.

He also visited Suhbatpur to Kashmore Road, Rahmadal Jarwar Road, Ghazi Khan Kundarani Road, Hayridin Degree College Building, Girls Inter College, Suhbatpur Building, District Complex, Covid-19 Building, Pahoor, Sanhari Inter College, PHE Office Building, Filtration Plant in Kunrani Mohalla, to review development projects.

At the moment, Executive Engineers Mir Muhammad Khosa, Ahmed Nawaz Umrani, and Shukrullah Baloch briefed him in detail regarding development issues.

On the occasion, he gave instructions that all the officials of the department have a heavy responsibility to complete the projects according to the standards and that they should closely monitor the work so that quality work could reach the completion period on time.

He said that the people should benefit from these projects in the true sense, Engineers should never accept any compromise on the quality of work and substandard work would not be tolerated.

Strict supervision of the work is part of the Primary responsibilities of the senior officers of the department as well as other employees, Suhbatpur to Kashmore road can lead to the development and prosperity of the area, therefore, every possible resource should be used to complete this project according to the standard, he said.

He said that while other sub-link roads should also be completed so that people could be provided with facilities in transportation to cities, saying that all the buildings that were under construction should be completed properly and according to the standards, entire development matters should be completed according to PC One.